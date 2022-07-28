Jury told man accused of murder was suffering from mental disorder

Police at Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew after Dean Allsop was fatally stabbed - Credit: Peter Walsh

Jurors have been told a man accused of the murder of a neighbour had been suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the killing.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, has denied the murder of Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year.

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell. Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich Crown Court has heard Crosbie stabbed him 17 times after he became angry at the noise from a motorbike belonging to Mr Allsop’s son.

On Thursday (July 28) defence witness Dr Richard Pool, a consultant psychiatrist, told the court that, in his opinion, Crosbie "has a mental disorder", namely "encapsulated delusional disorder".

He said if untreated, as it was at the time of the incident, it would impact his "emotional functioning", in respect of his "anger, irritability and decision making".

Dr Pool said in his opinion Crosbie has a "partial defence to the offence of murder".

He said at the time of the offence Crosbie "lacked the ability to exercise self-control" as a result of his disorder.

But Dr Pool said Crosbie "now accepts" the killing was wrong and had now shown remorse.

In conferences Dr Pool has had with Crosbie while he has been in prison, he told Elizabeth Marsh QC, defending, how the defendant said he had been attacked.

Crosbie told him: "Dean was attacking me - everyone that night was attacking me first."

He went on: "I was thinking he (Mr Allsop) was going to kill me."

Crosbie said that "perhaps I got carried away" when attacking Mr Allsop but insisted "he was always getting up to get me again".

Crosbie said that "three to four times" he heard voices which "said to kill Dean".

Dr Pool said Crosbie later told him: "I'm very sorry for what I've done - I'm very sorry for the whole thing.

"It's not what I wanted to happen."

But he said Mr Allsop was "a problem in the area" and insisted Mr Allsop "was the one who started this".

When Dr Pool asked if he was trying to kill Miss Newell and Miss Kray, Crosbie said: "No, never - just to stop them attacking me."

Crosbie, of Primrose Crescent, denies the murder of Mr Allsop.

He also denies the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Mr Allsop’s partner Louise Newell and neighbour Kerryn Kray.

The trial continues.