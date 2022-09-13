MP backs right to express dissent against monarchy without fear of arrest

People should not face arrest for expressing dissent against the monarchy, a Norfolk MP has said.

Since the proclamation of King Charles III, a number of arrests have been made and protesters moved on in London, Scotland and Oxford.

A video from Parliament Square in central London, when a barrister holding up a blank piece of paper was asked for his details by an officer, reportedly from Norfolk police, went viral on social media.

And Norwich South MP Clive Lewis said freedom of speech is a "fundamental right".

The Labour MP posted on Twitter: "People should not be arrested for expressing dissent towards the Head of State.

"Given that the Head of State in the UK is hereditary - and so, to state the obvious, not elected - there are limited ways for the public to express either dissent or consent, such as at the ballot box.

"Whether you support monarchy or not, a functioning democracy needs institutions that can be trusted to uphold the fundamental rights of the public.

"That includes a commitment to pluralism, freedom of speech, and liberty."

1/3 People should not be arrested for expressing dissent towards the Head of State.https://t.co/GbIQsiyXuQ — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) September 13, 2022

On Monday, Paul Powlesland, 36, a barrister and nature rights activist from east London, took a blank piece of paper into the capital and said he was told by a police officer that he risked arrest if he wrote "not my King" on it.

Mr Powlesland said an officer "effectively" asked for his details and said if he wrote 'not my King' on the placard, he could be arrested for public order offences.

Just went to Parliament Square & held up a blank piece of paper. Officer came & asked for my details. He confirmed that if I wrote “Not My King” on it, he would arrest me under the Public Order Act because someone might be offended. — Paul Powlesland (@paulpowlesland) September 12, 2022

He recorded part of his interaction with the officer and shared it on social media.

Mr Powlesland said: “The officer himself was from Norfolk police.

"And I basically said, you know, maybe go back to Norfolk, and actually do what you’re supposed to do as a police officer, protecting ordinary people from crime, rather than messing around and telling people what they can and can’t have on signs in London."

It prompted Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy to state: “The public absolutely have a right to protest and we have been making this clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently in place and we will continue to do so."