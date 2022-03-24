MP meets family of Norwich woman killed by partner

Norwich MP Chloe Smith (inset) is to meet the family of Tracey Kidd who was killed by her partner. - Credit: Supplied by the Kidd family

The family of a woman killed by her controlling partner are to meet a Norwich MP to discuss concerns about violence against women.

Mother-of-two Tracey Kidd, 57, suffered fatal head injuries at the hands of Paul Vissers, 41, in March 2020.

The former Heartsease High School pupil was found at a property in Stoke Newington, London, after concerns were raised for her welfare.

Visser, a former armed robber, was given a 10-year extended prison sentence - made up of six years in custody and four years on licence - after admitting her manslaughter.

Domestic abuse makes up almost one in four of all incidents investigated by Norfolk police, with around 14,000 cases in the last 12 months.

The force has pledged extra resources to boost the number of domestic abuse convictions and give greater support to victims.

Members of Miss Kidd’s family are now set to meet Norwich North MP Chloe Smith on Friday to discuss violence and abuse against women and girls.

It comes as the MP welcomed a high profile campaign to raise awareness of misogynistic violence including coercive control, street harassment, unwanted touching, workplace harassment, revenge-porn and cyber-flashing.

“For too long, the responsibility for women and girls to stay safe has been placed on their shoulders – it is time to say enough and recognise that it is on all of us to demand major change,” she said.

“This campaign will show that everyone can play a role in challenging abuse and make our country a safer place for women and girls.”

Miss Kidd had met Vissers after she began writing to him when he was an inmate at prisons, including HMP Wayland.

Her sister, Gina, who lives on Motum Road, opposite where Miss Kidd used to live, said his controlling behaviour had seen her move in with him in London after his release in 2019.

After his sentencing in July last year Gina said she was "disgusted" by the length of his jail sentence for the killing and feared he would go on to "do it to someone else".

She also used the sentencing to urge other people in a similar situation to "get out" while they can.

As part of a message from the whole family, she said: "People in relationships like that really, really do need to get out as soon as possible".