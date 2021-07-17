Police close probe into serious assault near restaurant in Norwich

Published: 8:33 AM July 17, 2021

An investigation into a serious assault in a wooded area of Norwich has been closed, it has emerged.

Armed police were deployed to Gurney Road, near Zak's, after a man suffered serious leg injuries in an assault at about 1.15pm on April 26 this year.

The car park of the restaurant at Mousehold was filled with police cars following the incident with armed officers on the scene, searching for a suspect who fled the scene.

But despite an appeal, a spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "We can confirm this investigation has been closed.

"All available lines of enquiry have been carried out and no suspect has been identified.

"The victim has been updated and should any new information come to light, this would be reviewed and dealt with accordingly."

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.