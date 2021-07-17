News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police close probe into serious assault near restaurant in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:33 AM July 17, 2021   
Police on the scene of an assault near Zak's

An investigation into an assault which happened near Zak's at Mousehold in Norwich in April has been closed. - Credit: Archant

An investigation into a serious assault in a wooded area of Norwich has been closed, it has emerged.

Armed police were deployed to Gurney Road, near Zak's, after a man suffered serious leg injuries in an assault at about 1.15pm on April 26 this year.

The car park of the restaurant at Mousehold was filled with police cars following the incident with armed officers on the scene, searching for a suspect who fled the scene.

But despite an appeal, a spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "We can confirm this investigation has been closed. 

"All available lines of enquiry have been carried out and no suspect has been identified. 

"The victim has been updated and should any new information come to light, this would be reviewed and dealt with accordingly."

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 New branch of The Range set for city outskirts
  2. 2 Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence
  3. 3 What are the outstanding Norfolk high schools?
  1. 4 Summer-long street food event at Norfolk farm a 'massive hit'
  2. 5 Are these the top places to live in Norfolk?
  3. 6 Drivers face summer of disruption on NDR as £800k work starts
  4. 7 Gap-toothed man abuses woman for wearing NHS uniform
  5. 8 Accident on A140 near pub as holiday traffic builds in Norfolk
  6. 9 New Irish pub with 'secret bar' to 'bring the craic back' to Norwich
  7. 10 Tears of joy as drug dealer turned 'upright man' escapes 7-year sentence
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

dabbling duck

Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough.

School closes to all pupils due to single case of Covid

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Jack Wills in Burnham Market in Norfolk

Luxury home for sale above one of last Jack Wills stores standing

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Hunstanton stabbing

Man stabbed with scalpel as he washed hands in seaside toilets

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon