Five arrested after stash of crack cocaine and knives found in Norwich drugs raid
PUBLISHED: 07:22 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 04 April 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
Thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs, knives and cash were seized as five people were arrested in a drugs bust in Norwich.
Five people were arrested after a stash of cocaine and wads of cash were seized in a drugs raid in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Police found £1,000 in cash, around £5,000 worth of crack cocaine, cannabis and wrapped knives in a drugs raid in the Mile Cross area on Wednesday.
Norwich police said in a Twitter post that five people, including one juvenile from London, were subsequently arrested.
The raid was part of the county-wide Operation Gravity, launched last year to target drug dealing and drug-related violence in Norfolk.
