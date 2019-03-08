Search

Five arrested after stash of crack cocaine and knives found in Norwich drugs raid

PUBLISHED: 07:22 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 04 April 2019

Five people were arrested after a stash of cocaine and wads of cash were seized in a drugs raid in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Five people were arrested after a stash of cocaine and wads of cash were seized in a drugs raid in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs, knives and cash were seized as five people were arrested in a drugs bust in Norwich.

Five people were arrested after a stash of cocaine and wads of cash were seized in a drugs raid in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyFive people were arrested after a stash of cocaine and wads of cash were seized in a drugs raid in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police found £1,000 in cash, around £5,000 worth of crack cocaine, cannabis and wrapped knives in a drugs raid in the Mile Cross area on Wednesday.

Norwich police said in a Twitter post that five people, including one juvenile from London, were subsequently arrested.

The raid was part of the county-wide Operation Gravity, launched last year to target drug dealing and drug-related violence in Norfolk.

