Five arrested after stash of crack cocaine and knives found in Norwich drugs raid

Thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs, knives and cash were seized as five people were arrested in a drugs bust in Norwich.

Police found £1,000 in cash, around £5,000 worth of crack cocaine, cannabis and wrapped knives in a drugs raid in the Mile Cross area on Wednesday.

Norwich police said in a Twitter post that five people, including one juvenile from London, were subsequently arrested.

The raid was part of the county-wide Operation Gravity, launched last year to target drug dealing and drug-related violence in Norfolk.