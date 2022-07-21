Family blast care as vulnerable man dies after becoming ‘cuckooing’ victim

Faisal Mohammed Al-Dossary - better known as Rowan - died at William White Place in Norwich - Credit: Archant/Submitted

A vulnerable man found dead in his Norwich flat after being discharged from hospital was the victim of ‘cuckooing’, his family have said.

Faisal Mohammed Al-Dossary - who preferred to be known as Rowan - was discovered at William White Place after community care workers had been unable to contact him on November 5 last year.

The 34-year-old, a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic, who had a history of attempts to take his own life, had been discharged from Hellesdon Hospital on September 13.

An inquest heard he died as a result of combined toxicity of prescribed drugs and alcohol.

His family has questioned the decision to discharge him back to the flat saying he previously had been attacked, racially abused and ‘cuckooed’ by others using his home against his wishes.

His mother, Christine Child, told the inquest: “He detested where he lived. It frightened him.”

She added: “He was sent home, back to a fleapit of a flat, in an area that he didn’t feel safe in and where he was being cuckooed.

“I don’t understand why this wasn’t picked up by the professionals who were supposed to be picking this up.”

Tenants in the block of riverside flats have previously hit out at ongoing 'intimidating' drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

His sister, Dena Al-Dossary, said: “His flat became a dosshouse, people abused him and took advantage of him. He didn’t know what to do about this.”

The family also criticised planning for Rowan’s discharge, a lack of communication, and the quality of the community support he received prior to his death.

Dr Ayay Wagle, consultant psychiatrist at Hellesdon Hospital, run by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), said Rowan had admitted he was unhappy about returning to the flat and considered it “unsafe”.

He told the inquest this had led to an after care plan being put in place that included regular checks and community care support.

A series of agencies had also been involved in improvements to the Orbit Housing flat. This included installing a more secure door and a camera doorbell.

The inquest was told an internal NSFT investigation had found no evidence of bad practice.

Reaching a conclusion the death was alcohol and drug related, senior Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake said: “I’m of the view there was good communication between care services.”