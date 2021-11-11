Three men admit having baseball bats and knives

Three men are to be sentenced having admitted carrying an array of weapons on a Norwich street.

Ryan Miller, 23, was charged with possession of bladed articles, namely machetes as well as offensive weapons, namely a baseball bat and torque wrench, at Yarmouth Road.

Miller, formerly of Fry Road, Eaton, was found with a group of other men found to be in possession of weapons on October 30, 2019.

The defendant appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (November 11) via videolink from Norwich Prison when he pleaded guilty to two counts of having an article with a blade or point, namely a machete.

Miller had previously admitted two counts of having an offensive weapon and another bladed article offence.

Judge Andrew Shaw who said Miller had a "terrible record for violence and threats of violence" adjourned sentence until December 2 when two other co-defendants will also be sentenced.

Connor Secker, 20, of Penn Grove, Norwich, and Brogan Crosby, 20, of Coniston Close, West Earlham, have both previously each admitted three offences of having a bladed article in a public place and two of having an offensive weapon in a public place.

Simon Walters, prosecuting, said in light of the pleas indicated by Miller the crown would be formally offering no evidence against two other co-defendants, who appeared in court on Thursday.

Oliver Sistern, 21, of Coniston Close, West Earlham, and Lewis Thraxton, 25, of Rogers Close, Norwich, both appeared at court having been charged with a series of offences, relating to possession of weapons and bladed articles, on October 30, 2019.

But Judge Shaw told both Mr Sistern and Mr Thraxton that he would formally direct not guilty verdicts in their cases after their co-defendants had been sentenced and added they need not attend court on the next occasion.

As previously reported, a map of every possession of weapons offence in the county for the year ending August 2021, compiled by this newspaper, shows two areas in Norwich had the highest number of offences.

Mancroft, which comprises much of the city centre as well as transport hubs and a number of housing estates, saw the highest in a single local authority ward in Norfolk with 36 offences involving the possession of weapons.

Thorpe Hamlet was the second highest with 31 offences, according to official figures compiled by the Home Office.



