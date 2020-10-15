Man used axe to cause almost £5k of damage to car after driver argument

Augustus Hare Drive, Norwich, where Danny Glen used an axe to damage another vehicle following a dispute. Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

A man armed with an axe caused almost £5,000 worth of damage to a car following an earlier argument with the driver, a court has heard.

Danny Glen, 29, had parked a van on Augustus Hare Drive in Norwich “in such a way as it presented something of an obstruction to other users”, Norwich Crown Court heard.

The victim was unable to pass in his car and Jude Durr, prosecuting, said some views were exchanged before Glen “inserted himself” into the victim’s car.

Mr Durr said the victim drove off with the defendant still caught in the car before he fell over in the road.

Glen, of Augustus Hare Drive, then got in his van and followed the victim to where they had parked before he got out and urged the victim to “come outside”.

The victim stayed inside but Glen, with his axe, repeatedly struck the car resulting in more than £4,800 worth of damage.

Glen, who has two previous convictions, including one in October 2012, where he bit a chunk out of the ear of a concert-goer at the UEA’s LCR, made admissions when interviewed by police.

He appeared at court for sentence on Thursday, October 15, having previously admitted having an article with a blade or point on April 4 this year and criminal damage on the same date.

Judge Andrew Shaw described these as “ugly” offences, essentially of road rage.

He said: “Essentially what you did was follow your victims to their home address.”

He said Glen threatened to hurt him before using an axe to damage the car.

Judge Shaw said there was a risk of serious disorder, particularly if neighbours had tried to intervene and “serious alarm and distress” was also caused.

The judge said he accepted the defendant was apologetic now but said it was “too little too late”.

Glen was sentenced to a total of 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) which includes an anger management programme.

Andrew Thompson, mitigating, said the “red mist descended” after he had been dragged along the ground by the victim who had driven off following the earlier altercation.

He said the defendant recognised he had “crossed the line” but wanted to apologise to the victim.