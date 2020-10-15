Search

Advanced search

Man used axe to cause almost £5k of damage to car after driver argument

PUBLISHED: 06:30 16 October 2020

Augustus Hare Drive, Norwich, where Danny Glen used an axe to damage another vehicle following a dispute. Picture: Google Streetview

Augustus Hare Drive, Norwich, where Danny Glen used an axe to damage another vehicle following a dispute. Picture: Google Streetview

Google Streetview

A man armed with an axe caused almost £5,000 worth of damage to a car following an earlier argument with the driver, a court has heard.

Danny Glen, 29, had parked a van on Augustus Hare Drive in Norwich “in such a way as it presented something of an obstruction to other users”, Norwich Crown Court heard.

The victim was unable to pass in his car and Jude Durr, prosecuting, said some views were exchanged before Glen “inserted himself” into the victim’s car.

Mr Durr said the victim drove off with the defendant still caught in the car before he fell over in the road.

Glen, of Augustus Hare Drive, then got in his van and followed the victim to where they had parked before he got out and urged the victim to “come outside”.

The victim stayed inside but Glen, with his axe, repeatedly struck the car resulting in more than £4,800 worth of damage.

Glen, who has two previous convictions, including one in October 2012, where he bit a chunk out of the ear of a concert-goer at the UEA’s LCR, made admissions when interviewed by police.

He appeared at court for sentence on Thursday, October 15, having previously admitted having an article with a blade or point on April 4 this year and criminal damage on the same date.

Judge Andrew Shaw described these as “ugly” offences, essentially of road rage.

He said: “Essentially what you did was follow your victims to their home address.”

He said Glen threatened to hurt him before using an axe to damage the car.

Judge Shaw said there was a risk of serious disorder, particularly if neighbours had tried to intervene and “serious alarm and distress” was also caused.

The judge said he accepted the defendant was apologetic now but said it was “too little too late”.

Glen was sentenced to a total of 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) which includes an anger management programme.

Andrew Thompson, mitigating, said the “red mist descended” after he had been dragged along the ground by the victim who had driven off following the earlier altercation.

He said the defendant recognised he had “crossed the line” but wanted to apologise to the victim.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mark Armstrong: Here’s hoping Blickling Half can kick-start safe return for Norfolk race scene

Let's hope the Blickling Half Marathon can start a return for the Norfolk road race scene. Picture: Archant

For and against: which coronavirus strategy is best for Norfolk?

What next for Norfolk and Waveney in the fight against coronavirus? Picture: Sonya Duncan

Man’s jaw ‘half-metal, half bone’ after attack by boxer

Michael Scales has been jailed following a one-punch attack on Norfolk Street in King;'s Lynn. File picture of police on Norfolk Street. Picture: Taz Ali

High school sends pupils home and has deep clean after coronavirus case

Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: Denise Bradley

School allotment project needs inspirational farmers to help students grow

Students growing food on their allotments as part of The Papillon Project, which works with secondary schools and colleges across Norfolk. Picture: The Papillon Project