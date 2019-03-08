Search

Norwich man pulled fake gun on group and made them 'run for their lives'

PUBLISHED: 14:58 13 September 2019

Jacques Kiwele. Photo: Norfolk Police

Archant

A man who forced a group of people to "run for their lives" after pulling a gun on them has been warned to expect a substantial prison sentence.

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAnglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Armed police were sent to respond to the incident, which happened in the Anglia Square area at around 4.30am on February 9 this year.

A group of friends were walking home when they were approached by a man who pulled out a gun and assaulted two of the group.

One member of the group recalled "running for their lives" through the area around Anglia Square to escape.

Jacques Kiwele, 24, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (September 13) when he admitted four counts of robbery, having a firearm or imitation firearm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on February 9.

The charges relate to the incident in Anglia Square and Mill Lane on Saturday, February 9.

Kiwele, whose address held by the court is Waterloo Road, Norwich, also admitted four other offences relating to January 20 this year.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of having an article with a blade or point, an axe, a machete and a chisel, without good reason or lawful authority.

He also admitted possessing cannabis on the same date.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentence until October 16 so a report to assess his dangerousness could be prepared.

Judge Holt said Kiwele would be given credit for his pleas but warned custody was inevitable.

He said: "You need to be under no illusion that a substantial prison sentence must follow in this case."

Andrew Thompson, for Kiwele, said the basis of plea was that the firearm was an imitation pistol and not a real one.

Kiwele was remanded in custody until the sentencing hearing.

As previously reported in February, a manhunt was launched after reports a gun had been pulled on a group of people in their early 20s in the early hours of the morning.

Det Insp David Taylor from Norwich CID confirmed armed officers were sent to the scene to try to find the suspect but after an extensive search he had not been located.

But he reassured the public that a number of enquires were being carried out the trace the suspect and urged anyone with information to contact police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

