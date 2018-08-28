Search

Norwich man who made bomb hoax has case put off after toilet break plea

PUBLISHED: 17:30 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:30 07 December 2018

Paragon Place, Norwich. PIC: Steve Adams.

Paragon Place, Norwich. PIC: Steve Adams.

Archant Norfolk 2010

A man who made a hoax call to police claiming there was a bomb in a block of Norwich flats has had his case adjourned - after he left court having said he was going to the toilet.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Kacper Styczynski, 30, phoned police and told them there was a bomb at his flat at Paragon Place, Norwich, and was due to appear for sentence at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (December 7).

Styczynski, who had attended court with a carer, had been in the building during the day but failed to appear when his case was called on in the afternoon.

The court was told it is thought he left the building after going to the toilet.

Danielle O’Donovan, the defendant’s barrister, said: “He was here this morning and this afternoon.

“We were waiting to be called on at 2.45pm and he was here.

“He was waiting with his carer. He told his carer he was going to the loo.

“The carer suspects he may have gone home and has gone to find him.”

Ms O’Donovan said Styczynski was “clearly a man who is troubled” although he was medicated.

She added that efforts were being made to trace him.

A warrant was not issued for Styczynski’s arrest, but sentencing was adjourned by Judge Andrew Shaw until Thursday, December 13.

It is not the first time the case has been adjourned.

Styczynski, who has mental health problems, initially appeared at the crown court in August this year when he admitted communicating false information to police on April 14 last year.

The defendant, who then appeared in the dock accompanied by two nurses, had been a resident at Hellesdon Hospital but was deemed fit to plead.

Following that hearing, Styczynski re-appeared at the crown court in October but had his case adjourned as the judge wanted a further psychiatric report on him.

Recorder Bruce Houlder also asked the prosecution to make sure at the next hearing there was full details about the scale of any disruption to the public caused by the hoax call and what resources were deployed.

Martin Ivory, who was prosecuting at the hearing in October, said that Styczynski had only made a phone call to police and had not produced any device.

