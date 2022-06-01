News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who killed gran in Norwich fire has sentencing delayed for six months

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:49 PM June 1, 2022
Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich

Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: The Croghan Family

The sentencing of a man who admitted killing his grandmother after starting a fire in her Norwich home has been put off after he was charged for attacking others in prison.

Chanatorn Croghan, 20, of Northside in Norwich, has admitted setting the blaze that killed 89-year-old Vera Croghan in her Unthank Road property on December 11 2020.

In February he pleaded guilty to arson and manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.

EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE, tel. 07767 413379Police at the home of retired Swedish academic Vera Cro

Police and scenes of crime experts investigate the Unthank Road house fire that killed grandmother Vera Croghan. - Credit: East Anglia News Service

But Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (June 1) was told his sentencing for the offences was unable to go ahead because he was now also facing two assault charges for attacking others, including a prison officer, while on remand.

The court heard he had refused to be interviewed by police about the assaults and had not been able to indicate a plea.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned his sentencing until September to allow the assault charges to be dealt with at the same time as the manslaughter and arson cases. 

