Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a fire at her Norwich Unthank Road home. - Credit: East Anglia News Service

A man who admitted killing his grandmother after starting a fire at her Norwich home has attacked others, including a prison officer, while awaiting sentence, it has emerged.

Chanatorn Croghan, 20, of Northside in Norwich, has admitted setting the blaze that killed 89-year-old Vera Croghan in her home on Unthank Road on December 11 2020.

Police and scenes of crime experts investigate the Unthank Road house fire that killed grandmother Vera Croghan. - Credit: East Anglia News Service

He had been due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court earlier this month after having previously pleaded guilty to arson and manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.

An update was heard at court on Friday (April 29) when Will Carter, prosecuting, said there had been attack by the defendant on March 21 with another attack, understood to be against a prison officer, on April 19.

Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: The Croghan Family

Mr Carter said Croghan was due to be interviewed next week by the prison in relation to both attacks.

Further psychiatric reports are also being sought.

Judge Anthony Bate agreed to adjourn the case for a further mention on June 1.

As previously reported Croghan, who is also known as Marco, was staying with his grandmother when police were called to the address at around midnight on December 10, 2020 following an argument between him and another man.

On arrival officers established no offences had taken place and he stayed at his grandmother’s house and the man left without Croghan’s knowledge.

At around 6.30am the following morning, a member of the public called 999 after seeing smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters discovered a blaze had been smouldering for some time and found Mrs Croghan in an upstairs bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post mortem later established she had died from the result of smoke inhalation.

Croghan returned to the property later that day and was arrested. He was later detained under the mental health act for observation and treatment.