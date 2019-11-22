Norwich man "tortured" during attack which was filmed on phone

Ian Starkings. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A victim thought he was going to die after he was tied up, beaten and had lighter fuel poured over him in an assault filmed by one of his attackers on a mobile phone, a court heard.

The 41-year-old victim was also hit with a broken chair leg and had a knife held up to his throat during his ordeal, which lasted about five hours, Norwich Crown Court heard.

The victim suffered a number of injuries including bleeding on the brain, a broken eye socket and jaw and spent more than a week in hospital in what was described as an unprovoked attack, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Brian Reece, prosecuting, said the victim thought he was going to die during the attack at his Norwich flat and said: "What I had to go through was torture. I was tied up and beaten for hours. I thought I was going to die and genuinely feared for my life."

He said the attack left him feeling anxious and unable to sleep and is still in pain over his injuries.

Scott Williams, 39, of Thurling Plain, Heartsease, and Ian Starkings, 38, of Pottergate, Norwich, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent April 1, this year.

Williams was given an 11 year extended sentence made up of seven years custody and four years extended licence and Starkings was jailed for seven years.

Sebastian Barrows, 37, of Clarendon Close, Great Yarmouth, who had filmed the attack, admitted unlawful wounding and was jailed 21 months.

Sentencing them, Judge Maureen Bacon said she considered Williams as playing a leading role and considered him a serious risk of harm to the public.

She accepted Barrows played a lesser role and filmed the attack on the victim's phone: "You tried to discourage the others but were party to what was being done by them."

She added: "You filmed what they were doing and this compounded the humiliation of what happened. It was a sustained assault."

Ian James for Starkings, said he accepted the attack was "shameful" and John Farmer, for Williams, said it was an incident which got out of hand.

Michael Clare, for Barrows, said he had asked them to stop when he thought it went too far and had taken the can of lighter fuel away.