Man accused of hammer threats and racial abuse against neighbours
PUBLISHED: 15:22 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 12 August 2020
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
A Norwich man is accused of racially abusing his neighbours and threatening them with a hammer during a row over noise.
Nicholas Fairweather, of Hurd Road in Norwich, has denied six charges relating to an argument with his neighbours on Friday, April 10 of this year.
It is alleged that Fairweather, 48, confronted his neighbours over “banging” noises coming from their home before shouting at them and damaging their fence.
Robyn Khan, prosecuting, said he hd then shouted slurs about the pair’s nationality and that a witness had seen him “with a hammer acting aggressively”.
Appearing at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday Fairweather denied all the charges put to him.
Given the choice between standing trial in either magistrates’ or crown court, Fairweather opted to appear in front of a jury at the higher court.
He will stand trial on Wednesday, September 9 at Norwich Crown Court.
