Man accused of shouting racial slurs while holding an axe

PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 June 2020

Pelham Road, Norwich. Picture: Google

A Norwich man will stand trial after denying shouting racial slurs from his city home while holding an axe.

Nigel Cubitt, of Pelham Road in Norwich, has been charged with two counts of harassment and one of being in possession of a bladed object in a public place - a communal area of the estate.

The charges relate to an incident on April 16 at Pelham Road, when Cubitt, 52, was accused of shouting racial slurs at passers by while holding an axe.

Appearing in front of magistrates in Norwich on Wednesday, Cubitt denied all three charges and is due to stand trial over the allegations.

His trial will be held at Norwich Crown Court, after magistrates declined jurisdiction over it.

He is scheduled to appear at crown court next on Wednesday, July 22, at 9.30am.

Robyn Khan served as prosecutor for the short hearing, while Cubitt was represented by Chris Brown.

