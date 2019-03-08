Search

Norwich man to stand trial after pedestrian killed in crash with lorry

PUBLISHED: 11:55 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 09 August 2019

Police at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Station Road in Attleborough. Picture Ian Burt.

Police at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Station Road in Attleborough. Picture Ian Burt.

Archant

A lorry driver is to stand trial after pleading not guilty to causing death by careless driving following the death of a pedestrian in Attleborough.

Dudley Howe, 82, died while walking along Station Road, Attleborough, at noon on Friday, October 6 2017.

He was struck by a blue DAF articulated lorry, which was travelling along the road towards the train station.

Simon Rayner, 51, of Abbot Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (August 9) having been charged with causing death by careless driving.

Rayner, who wore a blue shirt and dark tie in the dock, indicated a not guilty plea during the short hearing.

A trial has been set for January 6 next year.

Rayner was granted bail until the trial but warned that if he did not attend it could go on in his absence.

