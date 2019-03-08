Norwich man to stand trial after pedestrian killed in crash with lorry

Police at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Station Road in Attleborough. Picture Ian Burt. Archant

A lorry driver is to stand trial after pleading not guilty to causing death by careless driving following the death of a pedestrian in Attleborough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Station Road in Attleborough. Picture Ian Burt. Police at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Station Road in Attleborough. Picture Ian Burt.

Dudley Howe, 82, died while walking along Station Road, Attleborough, at noon on Friday, October 6 2017.

He was struck by a blue DAF articulated lorry, which was travelling along the road towards the train station.

You may also want to watch:

Simon Rayner, 51, of Abbot Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (August 9) having been charged with causing death by careless driving.

Rayner, who wore a blue shirt and dark tie in the dock, indicated a not guilty plea during the short hearing.

A trial has been set for January 6 next year.

Rayner was granted bail until the trial but warned that if he did not attend it could go on in his absence.