Norwich man to stand trial accused of assaults on three police officers

PUBLISHED: 15:38 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 09 August 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man is to go on trial accused of three offences of assaulting a police officer.

Nathan Wyer, 26, of Munnings Road, Norwich, has been charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Norwich on June 26 this year.

Wyer appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (August 9) when he pleaded not guilty to all three offences.

He has also denied obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty on the same date.

The case has been adjourned until October 10 this year for the trial which is expected to last about four hours.

New laws came into force in November last year which unlock harsher sentences for those who attack 999 workers - including police officers, paramedics and fire service staff.

Under the Assaults on Emergency Workers Act those who assault emergency workers now face up to 12 months in jail.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

