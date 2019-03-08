Search

Advanced search

Norwich man to go on trial accused of rape and threats to kill woman

PUBLISHED: 11:56 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 12 September 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man is to go on trial accused of a series of offences against a woman, including rape, assaults, wounding and making threats to kill her.

Nathan Atkins, 28, is accused of two counts of rape against the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on February 15 this year.

You may also want to watch:

Atkins, of Ber Street, Norwich, is also accused of making a threat to kill the victim on May 10 this year.

Other charges Atkins faces include unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, unlawful wounding, two counts of assault by beating and a further offence of controlling or coercive behaviour.

The offences are said to have happened between 2017 and 2019.

Atkins appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (September 12) when he denied all eight charges. He will stand trial on November 4.

Most Read

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Lorry stuck on narrow city street for almost two hours

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. Picture: Submitted

Girl grabbed by stranger in a car

A girl was grabbed by a man in a black car on Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Armed gang jailed for 27 years over ‘shocking’ park shooting

Kallum Eastall, left and Jake Brittain, right, have been jailed over a shooting in a Norwich park. Picture: Norfolk Police

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Broads boat builder goes under after a year of trading

Brundall Boat Builders, which traded as Vogue Marine, has gone bust. Picture: Google/VogueMarine

Meet the family-of-seven who have reopened a caravan site

The family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

‘Aliens are coming’ - B-2 stealth bomber seen over Norwich

William Clarke took this picture of a B-2 stealth bomber over Norwich Piture: William Clarke

Girl, 16, faints on train amid ‘disgusting’ overcrowding

Ellie Branston-Tilley, who fainted on an overcrowded Bittern Line train from Sheringham to Norwich on the morning of Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Supplied by Jodie Branston-Tilley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists