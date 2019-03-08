Norwich man to go on trial accused of rape and threats to kill woman

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man is to go on trial accused of a series of offences against a woman, including rape, assaults, wounding and making threats to kill her.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nathan Atkins, 28, is accused of two counts of rape against the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on February 15 this year.

You may also want to watch:

Atkins, of Ber Street, Norwich, is also accused of making a threat to kill the victim on May 10 this year.

Other charges Atkins faces include unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, unlawful wounding, two counts of assault by beating and a further offence of controlling or coercive behaviour.

The offences are said to have happened between 2017 and 2019.

Atkins appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (September 12) when he denied all eight charges. He will stand trial on November 4.