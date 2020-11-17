Search

Man denies causing death by careless driving after collison in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:51 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 17 November 2020

Andrew Critten has denied causing the death of a man by careless driving following a collision on Duke Street, Norwich on June 20, 2018. File picture of Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A motorist is to stand trial accused of causing the death of a pensioner more than a month after a crash in Norwich.

Andrew Critten, 37, was driving a Mercedes Vito vehicle on Duke Street, Norwich on June 20, 2018 when the vehicle was involved in a collision with 77-year-old pedestrian Richard Broughton, who suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

Mr Broughton died on July 26, 2018, more than a month after the initial collision.

Critten, of Heath Close, Norwich, has since been charged in connection with the death.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, November 17 when he pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Judge Anthony Bate fixed a trial, expected to last four days, for July 5 next year.

Judge Bate said a pre-trial review will take place on April 23.

Critten was granted bail.

