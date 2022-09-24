Kevin Williams is to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court next month for taking a boat - Credit: Archant

A 65-year-old man is due to be sentenced next month after he admitted taking a £35k boat.

Kevin Williams had been charged with the theft of the boat, called Marsh Fever, in Norwich on September 7 last year.

Williams was also charged with acquiring or possessing criminal property, namely a 1914 military campaign medal stolen from The Bunker shop in Stalham on September 8 last year.

Williams, of Munnings Road, Heartsease, Norwich, has since admitted a charge of taking a conveyance without authority in relation to the boat and theft of the campaign medal.

After being charged with the offences he first appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on August 5 this year.

The case was sent up to Norwich Crown Court and when Williams appeared there earlier this month he entered his guilty pleas to the offences.

He is due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on October 31.