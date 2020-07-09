Search

Drunk man threw tuna at shop worker

PUBLISHED: 06:30 10 July 2020

Farm Foods in Westwick Street, Norwich, where Simon Dade threw cans of tuna at a worker. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man threw tins of tuna at a shop worker the day after he was arrested for being drunk and abusing police officers in Norwich.

Simon Dade, 64, had been made the subject of a criminal behaviour order (CBO), preventing him from causing nuisance, annoyance, distress or alarm to members of the public in July last year.

Norwich Crown Court heard Dade had already breached that order 20 times before two further breaches on May 27 and May 28 this year.

Gary Venturi, prosecuting, said police were called to Tesco Express in Norwich’s Guildhall at about 9.45pm when Dade was drunk and shouting abuse.

Dade was arrested by officers and bailed but the next day police were called after Dade was being abusive at Farm Foods in Norwich.

He was seen picking up two cans of tuna by a member of staff who Dade then threw them at. He was “clearly drunk” and being abusive and was found by police nearby after being asked to leave.

Dade, of no fixed address, admitted two breaches of his CBO when he appeared at court for sentence on Thursday (July 9).

Judge Andrew Shaw said Dade, who has 59 convictions for 125 previous offences, had an “appalling record” with the current offences marking the 21st and 22nd breaches of a criminal behaviour order imposed just a year ago.

Judge Shaw said the courts had given Dade “chance after chance after chance” to help him but time and again he had breached the order.

He said: “Members of the public are entitled to go about their business, particularly in Norwich city centre, without being bothered, abused, insulted or sworn at by someone whose drunk.”

Judge Shaw said the longer Dade spent in prison not taking drink or drugs the better his chances were on release.

Sentencing Dade to a total of 12 months in prison, Judge Shaw said: “The public deserve a break from you and you will not get better out on the streets, alone and without help.

“You will only get better if you spend a sustained period of in prison and stay clear of alcohol.”

Jamie Sawyer, mitigating, said Dade was an alcoholic who has struggled with drug and alcohol but who was an “entirely different person when not in drink”.

