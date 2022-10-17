A man stole a push bike to help him get home after a night out in Norwich, a court has heard.

Alexis Peter, 45, had "too much to drink" on a night out and was "looking for a method of getting home" when he entered the rear garden of a property in Norwich and took a push bike worth £250.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Peter "took the bike to get home on it" on August 1 this year and had "wanted to take the bike back to the owner" but was concerned about getting into a confrontation.

The court heard the bike was later recovered by police.

Peter, of Fairfax Road, Norwich, appeared in court on Monday (October 17) when he admitted theft of a pedal cycle.

Ian Fisher, mitigating, said Peter's intention was to return the bike the following day but he did not want to get in a confrontation with the owner and so hung on to it but did not use or damage it.

Peter was fined £333 and ordered to pay a £133 victim surcharge.

