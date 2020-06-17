Search

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

PUBLISHED: 07:52 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 17 June 2020

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A mother took her own life a month after being repeatedly stabbed by her son during a violent family row.

Jane Lambe died on August 30 last year, having been attacked when she got in between her son Cain Watson and her former partner, who were arguing during a drinking session, Norwich Crown Court heard.

The court was told Ms Lambe had been in her living room when Watson, now 23, and her ex had been arguing.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said things escalated and Watson’s mother “put herself between the two of them”.

Ms Tucker said the victim’s son had a knife, which was used to make “repeated stabbing movements towards her which caused three open wounds”.

She was then pushed to the floor, punched and kicked in the face as she moved away.

Ms Lambe received stab wounds to her right shoulder, right arm and lower left rib cage and was treated at the scene at Angel Road in Norwich by paramedics, although refused hospital treatment.

Ms Tucker said the victim took her own life on August 30, three days after Watson had appeared in court when he initially denied the offence which happened at about 5.50am on July 28 last year.

After his arrest Watson was abusive to police, kicking and trying to headbutt one police officer before trying to bite another who he also hit in custody.

Watson, of Cardigan Place, Norwich, appeared for sentence on Monday (June 15) having admitted assault occasioning ABH on his mum on the basis he had been trying to stab her partner over the way his mother was treated.

He also admitted two assaults on emergency workers and the breach of a conditional discharge.

Jailing Watson for 21 months, Judge Katharine Moore told him that when knives were used you “risk someone being killed”.

She said the defendant had “very real issues in controlling your temper” and described him as a “dangerous young man”, adding the assaults on police were “disgraceful”.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Watson had mental health issues which had not been properly diagnosed due to his failure to engage with the authorities.

He added that Watson had been “plagued with that temper from an early age”.

