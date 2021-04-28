Vandal to pay gallery £50 and write apology letter after smashing planters

Published: 12:43 PM April 28, 2021

A group of six vandals, captured on CCTV, were seen lifting a plant pot above their heads before smashing it on the ground outside Norski Noo's Gallery on Georges Road, Dereham at 8.45pm on Wednesday, April 13. - Credit: Andy Sullivan

A man in his 20s has admitted to smashing three new plant pots at a gallery and coffee shop two days after reopening.

The broken plant pots on the ground outside Norski Noo's in Dereham - Credit: Andy Sullivan

A man from Norwich has admitted to lifting plant pots above his head before smashing them on the ground outside Norski Noo's Gallery on Georges Road, Dereham.

A group of six were captured on CCTV outside the gallery-cum-coffee shop at 8.45pm on Wednesday, April 13, two of the vandals returned to the courtyard around half an hour later to smash a remaining two planters.

At the time of the attack the owner of the business, Andy Sullivan, who moved the gallery from Bawdeswell to Dereham four years ago, said the vandalism was "outrageous".

He said: "You give people freedom and they go out, drink too much, and cause trouble.

Norski Noo owner Andy Sullivan next to the soon-to-be-demolished wall - Credit: Noah Vickers

"It's not the couple of hundred quid in value of them, it's just the aggravation and the unsightliness of it all."

Now, Norfolk Police have said a Norwich man has admitted to the damage after they started investigating the incident.

The broken plant pots on the ground outside Norski Noo's in Dereham - Credit: Andy Sullivan

A spokesperson for the force said: "At the request of the victim has been dealt with by way of community resolution, writing a letter of apology and paying £50 compensation to the victim."

Mr Sullivan said: "In fairness, the young man concerned came forward and turned himself in. It's actually quite refreshing to see somebody taking responsibility for what they have done.

"They [the police] suggested more money but from my understanding, the guy isn't working at the moment and I didn't feel comfortable taking more."

The situation also showed a late community spirit as Mr Sullivan received a visit from a lady who had read the story about the vandalism in this newspaper.

"She came in and said that she read the story in this newspaper and her and her friends were really upset by the story and pulled together some money to go towards some new pots.

"I am really grateful."

Norski Noo's now have wooden barrel planters which will be half-filled with concrete to stop the same thing from happening again.