Man jailed after defying driving ban

Stock photo of the Acle Straight.

A man has been jailed for four weeks after driving while disqualified in Great Yarmouth.

Shady Coates, 41, of Swanton Road, Norwich, was sentenced for the offence and driving without insurance today at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He was given an 18 week prison sentence, disqualified from driving for five years, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Officers from Operation Moonshot East, based in Great Yarmouth, stopped a red Renault Laguna on the A47 Acle New Road, on Tuesday (August 20), driven by Coates.

Sergeant Tungatt from Operation Moonshot said "We will continue to target offenders who are using Norfolk's roads to commit crime, and we are targeting those committing rural crime. This sentence shows that we will deal robustly with those who choose to disregard court orders."