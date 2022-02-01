News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man sexually assaulted teen he approached on Instagram

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:16 PM February 1, 2022
Norwich Crown Court.

Mark Adams has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting two counts of sexual assault. - Credit: Archant

A man sexually assaulted a teenage girl after contacting her on social media.

Mark Adams, 41, of Ives Road, Norwich, had contacted the victim via Instagram and his communication with her was initially "innocuous".

But Norwich Crown Court heard that as time went on the conversation became more "sexually suggestive" with Adams stating she was "hot for her age".

Nicola May, prosecuting, said he also suggested she give him "good night hugs" while on another occasion he said that when the teenage victim was 25 she should "come back and marry me".

Miss May said on one occasion Adams asked the victim to come into his bedroom and forced her to lie down and put "all his weight on her" before he kissed her neck and "touched her bottom and inner thigh".

The court heard a second sexual assault occurred when he asked her for a hug and held her waist and moved his hands up her top.

Miss May said the messages between the two were discovered and the police were contacted.

Adams appeared at court on Tuesday (February 1) having previously admitted two counts of sexual assault between August 2019 and January 2020.

He had also admitted two counts of making indecent photos of a child and another of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Judge Anthony Bate said the defendant was "much older" than the victim and there can be "no excuse whatsoever for your behaviour".

He was given a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 15 months.

Adams was also ordered to undertake up to 25 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) in addition to up to 35 days on the Horizon sex offenders' programme.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said Adams pleaded guilty to two sexual assaults.

He said Adams has found the whole experience "very difficult" and was "sorry for the harm that he knows he has caused".

The defendant knows he was "a great deal older than the victim" and Mr Oliver said his behaviour was "reprehensible".

Adams was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

