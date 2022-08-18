A convicted sex offender deliberately and systematically searched for indecent images of young girls, a court has heard.

Paul Harmer, 51, was found to have more than 1,400 still and moving images of children aged between seven and 14 when police searched his Norwich flat.

Norwich Crown Court heard police became aware of the defendant who executed a search warrant at his address at Parmentergate Court in Norwich on March 3 last year.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said officers discovered at least 1,408 still and moving indecent images of children on a device at his address, 20 of which were category A - the most serious still images - and 29 of which were videos.

Mr Morgans said there was "a lot of other material" found which gave an indication as to Harmer's tendencies.

Search terms found on devices included five-year-old, 10-year-old, pre-teen and toddler while ages of the children found in material he had downloaded ranged from seven to 14 years.

The court heard there had been "deliberate and systematic" searching of images and videos of children over four years.

Harmer, who has previous convictions for indecent images offences, appeared at court for sentence on Thursday (August 18) having previously admitted three counts of making indecent photographs of children.

Representing himself Harmer, who told the court he had been abused as a child, said he was looking to get help.

Recorder John Hardy said "looking at the protection of the public" and taking into account Harmer's guilty pleas, he imposed an 18-month prison term suspended for two years along with programmes to enable him to get the help he needs.

As well as 40 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR), Harmer must also undertake 27 days on the Horizon sex offender programme.

Harmer was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, and made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

He must also sign on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

