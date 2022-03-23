George Ward has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting taking his newborn baby from the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. - Credit: Denise Bradley, Archant Norfolk

A father sparked a police hunt after he took his newborn son from the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in a backpack, a court has heard.

George Ward, 44, removed the baby from the maternity unit while his partner slept after having given birth.

George Ward has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting taking his newborn baby from the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. - Credit: Denise Bradley, Archant Norfolk

Norwich Crown Court heard Ward took his son from the hospital in a bag. The child's disappearance was discovered by his mother when she woke in a panic to find his cot empty.

A major police search was launched and only came to an end almost an hour and 50 minutes later, when the child was found safe and well - and still in the bag - at Ward's sister's address in the Heigham Street area of Norwich.

Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, said the baby's mother - who Ward had been in a relationship with for about a year - went into labour and gave birth prematurely on March 20 last year.

The baby was found to have jaundice and was checked over at hospital with his mother and Ward, with all three staying at the site.

On March 23, the mother fell asleep having fed her son. When she awoke, he was missing.

Ward had also gone, along with some hats and other bits for the baby.

He was found to have left the hospital at 8.34am with a backpack later found to contain the baby, who was premature and needed to be kept warm.

Police were contacted and Ward was found at his sister's address at about 10.25am with the backpack which was opened by officers who found the baby inside.

The baby was taken back to hospital and is now said to be "thriving".

Ward, of Clifton Street, Norwich, appeared for sentencing on Wednesday (March 23) after previously admitting child neglect.

Jailing Ward for eight months, Judge Anthony Bate said it had been the "height of folly" by the defendant who "with a degree of subterfuge and put the child plainly at risk".

He said Ward's actions could have resulted in "serious harm being caused to the child" but "fortunately it didn't happen".

Michael Clare, mitigating for Ward, said there was no physical harm caused to the baby nor was there psychological, developmental or emotional harm.

He said Ward had been doing his "incompetent best" for the baby and had taken hats and clothes with him.

