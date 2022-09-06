Cain Watson who appeared at Norwich Crown Court after admitting possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class C - Credit: Archant

A man was found with almost 400 pills of class C drugs in a locked safe after police turned up to arrest him, a court has heard.

The officers had gone to a Norwich address to arrest Cain Watson, 25, who had been wanted on recall to prison.

Norwich Crown Court heard the discovery came on April 2 last year.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said when Watson was arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) he was found with a "number of green pills concealed about his person".

This resulted in police executing a drugs warrant at his address in Cardigan Place, Norwich, during which a number of green tablets were found in a safe, together with 374 white pills which were later found to be benzodiazepine - a controlled drug of class C.

Also found was £2,070 in cash, a number of medicine bottles and a label printing machine.

Watson appeared at court on Tuesday (September 6) having previously admitted possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class C.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Watson was an individual who had "struggled" to overcome his mother's passing when she took her own life.

He said he has struggled with his own mental health and had sought self-medication through the misuse of prescription medication.

Mr Pollington said as a result of that Watson set about funding his habit through the sale of drugs to his peers.

He said it was "not acceptable" or "appropriate" and showed an individual who was "screaming for help" as opposed to trying to make quick money at the expense of vulnerable people.

Recorder Guy Ayers said it was clear from the amount of money recovered that this was "not an insignificant operation you were involved in" but took on board the mitigation put forward and insisted Watson appeared motivated to stay out of trouble.

Recorder Ayers imposed a nine month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered Watson to undertake 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and 120 hours unpaid work.

But he warned: "Let the court down and back to prison you will go."