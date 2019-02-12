Search

Man could have ‘killed’ someone in appalling driving in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:39 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 26 February 2019

The incident took place near John Lewis, All Saints Green, Norwich. Photo: Google Street View

A motorist has been told he could have killed or injured someone after “the most appalling piece of driving”, a court has heard.

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian JuddNorwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Bradley Broughton, 22, had driven off after being spotted by police on Harvey Lane, Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Broughton, who was initially spotted at about 5.20pm on June 7 last year, was pursued by a police motorcyclist.

Charles Kellett, prosecuting, said he “took off” along Yarmouth Road, doing 45mph in a 30mph zone.

The court heard the first police motorcyclist had to drop back for the safety of others before a second police motorcyclist took up the pursuit on Plumstead Road.

On three occasions Broughton mounted the pavement as he tried to evade police reaching speeds of up to 60mph.

Mr Kellett said Broughton, who had not passed a test, was driving in a car he had bought that day which had a space-saving tyre which later forced pedestrians to scatter as it shredded.

Broughton, who also went through at least one red light, finally came to a stop on Ber Street after coming into contact with an unmarked police car which joined the pursuit.

He failed a roadside drugs test and was found to be more than three and a half the prescribed limit for cannabis.

During interview Broughton told police he “panicked” and had not stopped as he did not want to go to prison.

Broughton, currently of HMP Norwich, had previously admitted dangerous driving.

Sentencing him to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years, Judge Stephen Holt said: “This was the most appalling piece of driving. You could so easily have killed someone or seriously injured someone.”

Broughton was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to take an extended test before he can drive again.

He was also ordered to carry out 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement and 200 hours unpaid work.

Gavin Cowe, for Broughton, said he could put forward limited mitigation save to say it was fortunate there were no injuries.

Broughton was also jailed for eight months after admitting causing actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon on September 12 last year following an “ugly” incident” near John Lewis in Norwich in which a man was kicked on the ground.

During the fight, Suzanne Cumbers, 32, arrived with back-up for her friends by driving a Land Rover through a pedestrian area to the scene and Matthew Oarton, 32, got out of the vehicle and joined in the fight.

Cumbers, of Lawson Road, Norwich, admitted dangerous driving. She was banned from driving for 12 months and got a 12 month community order with 20 days RAR. John Morgans, mitigating, said she was a vulnerable young lady with mental health issues.

Lee Cook, 37, and Oarton, of no fixed address, admitted causing actual bodily harm on September 12, and were sentenced on Monday to eight months each.

