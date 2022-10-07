Jacob Bristow has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting a 'clutch' of offences - Credit: Archant

A Norwich burglary victim returned home to find an intruder sat in his kitchen eating his food after urinating over the bathroom floor.

Jacob Bristow, 46, had got into a property in Clarence Road, Norwich, through a back door and was found by the victim "sitting in the kitchen eating their food" when the homeowner arrived home.

Norwich Crown Court heard Bristow told the victim "I'm not a burglar" and before making his way out after the break-in last year said he had just come in "to warm some food up".

Alec Williams, prosecuting, said the victim found urine on the floor in the bathroom while Bristow had also told him that he had taken alcohol from a cupboard while in the property.

Bristow, of Maidstone Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Friday (October 7) having admitted the burglary on September 29 last year as well as a "clutch" of other offences.

He admitted racially aggravated harassment when he abused a police officer after he was arrested for an attempted theft from Morrisons in Norwich and common assault on a security guard all on June 7.

Bristow also admitted shop thefts on February 22, and April 19 this year and July 23 and October 3 last year as well as a common assault on May 28 last year.

The defendant appeared in court for sentence on Friday (October 7), when he represented himself due to the ongoing barrister strike.

He said he had "made a lot of stupid mistakes" but insisted he had started to detox from drugs and alcohol and had wanted to help his father who was falling into ill health.

Recorder John Hardy said Bristow had been "an infernal nuisance" adding that he had not covered himself, or indeed the floor, "in any glory" with the burglary offence.

He also described the racially aggravated offence against the police officer as "disgraceful".

But in imposing a two-year sentence suspended for two years, Recorder Hardy noted he had been in custody for four months and had therefore already served the equivalent of an eight month sentence.

He said it was in the public interest to have the matters hanging over him rather than a short immediate sentence.