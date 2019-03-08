Search

Advanced search

Norwich man sent video of woman having her head cut off to ex-partner

PUBLISHED: 15:35 09 September 2019

David Edwards was sentenced to 16 months after admitting a malicious communications offence and breaching a restraining order. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

David Edwards was sentenced to 16 months after admitting a malicious communications offence and breaching a restraining order. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A woman felt "physically sick" after she was sent a murder video showing a woman being stabbed to death before having her head cut off, a court has heard.

David Edwards, 53, had been in a relationship with the woman, with whom he has a son, between 2012 and 2018.

But Norwich Crown Court heard after the relationship ended, Edwards sent the victim more than 100 messages on her phone via What's App and voicemail.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said one of the messages sent on June 13 this year, which had been sent round on Facebook, showed a woman in her underwear being repeatedly stabbed before having her head cut off.

Mr Youell said the video was accompanied by a message from Edwards which said: "This is what you should get, Lol."

The court was told the woman did not make a formal victim impact statement to the court but told officers she felt "physically sick" after she received the video which caused her "serious alarm and distress".

You may also want to watch:

The other texts and messages received by the woman, although not particularly threatening, were critical of her in terms of her being a mother to their child.

Mr Youell said the woman was quite reluctant to get involved in the court process as she now just wanted to "get on with her life"

Edwards, formerly of Alderson Place, Norwich, appeared for sentence on Monday having previously admitted a malicious communications offence between June 13 and June 23 this year and breaching a restraining order between the same dates.

Judge Andrew Shaw told Edwards that if the sending of the graphic image of the woman being brutally murdered was not bad enough he made it "even more serious" by warning her that this is what she should get.

He said he had come to the view that the offending was so serious that only immediate custody could be justified and jailed him for 16 months.

Judge Shaw also made the restraining order preventing him from contacting his partner, which was to expire next year, until further order.

Richard Kelly, mitigating, said that following the preparation of a pre-sentence report Edwards now appreciated his behaviour had been "completely unacceptable".

Mr Kelly said he "deeply regrets" sending the video and realises just how inappropriate it was.

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘It doesn’t get any easier’ - Widower opens up over loss of wife five years ago

Mark Hawkins with wife Victoria. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘It doesn’t get any easier’ - Widower opens up over loss of wife five years ago

Mark Hawkins with wife Victoria. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Person hit by car on busy road linking A11

A person has been hit by a car in London Road, Thetford. Picture: Archant

More closures for Carrow Road bridge - but Norwich City fans assured it will not affect Manchester City fixture

Carrow Bridge. Picture: Denise Bradley

Farmer died in tragic grain silo accident, inquest hears

John Edwards, 78, died after becoming trapped in a grain silo at his farm near Eye. Picture: EDWARDS FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists