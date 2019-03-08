Norwich man sent video of woman having her head cut off to ex-partner

David Edwards was sentenced to 16 months after admitting a malicious communications offence and breaching a restraining order. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A woman felt "physically sick" after she was sent a murder video showing a woman being stabbed to death before having her head cut off, a court has heard.

David Edwards, 53, had been in a relationship with the woman, with whom he has a son, between 2012 and 2018.

But Norwich Crown Court heard after the relationship ended, Edwards sent the victim more than 100 messages on her phone via What's App and voicemail.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said one of the messages sent on June 13 this year, which had been sent round on Facebook, showed a woman in her underwear being repeatedly stabbed before having her head cut off.

Mr Youell said the video was accompanied by a message from Edwards which said: "This is what you should get, Lol."

The court was told the woman did not make a formal victim impact statement to the court but told officers she felt "physically sick" after she received the video which caused her "serious alarm and distress".

The other texts and messages received by the woman, although not particularly threatening, were critical of her in terms of her being a mother to their child.

Mr Youell said the woman was quite reluctant to get involved in the court process as she now just wanted to "get on with her life"

Edwards, formerly of Alderson Place, Norwich, appeared for sentence on Monday having previously admitted a malicious communications offence between June 13 and June 23 this year and breaching a restraining order between the same dates.

Judge Andrew Shaw told Edwards that if the sending of the graphic image of the woman being brutally murdered was not bad enough he made it "even more serious" by warning her that this is what she should get.

He said he had come to the view that the offending was so serious that only immediate custody could be justified and jailed him for 16 months.

Judge Shaw also made the restraining order preventing him from contacting his partner, which was to expire next year, until further order.

Richard Kelly, mitigating, said that following the preparation of a pre-sentence report Edwards now appreciated his behaviour had been "completely unacceptable".

Mr Kelly said he "deeply regrets" sending the video and realises just how inappropriate it was.