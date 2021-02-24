News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man accused of scooping up cat in bag fails to appear in court

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:45 PM February 24, 2021   
Cats always land on their feet. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Norwich man who failed to appear at court after he scooped up a cat in a bag and tried to leave the area with it.

David Iwo, 23, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court after being charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in Norwich on March 23, 2019.

But Iwo, of Palmer Road, Norwich, failed to appear before city magistrates on Tuesday, February 23.

A court spokesman has confirmed that a warrant has since been issued for his arrest.

It was not the first time the case has been listed and the matter was previously adjourned from January 29 this year.

