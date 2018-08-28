Norwich man pleads guilty to planting ‘unwanted kiss’ on cheek of city gaming worker

A man had “a sudden urge to kiss a lady on a cheek” while at a Norwich gaming centre, a court has heard.

Nigel Futter, 65, a member of the gaming centre in Norwich, was the only customer in the venue on February 15 this year when he started chatting to a worker.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, described it as “small talk” to start with but said it became more personal, with Futter asking if she had a boyfriend.

The victim became uncomfortable and spilt her drink but while cleaning herself up Futter “goes up to her and kisses her”.

Mr Jackson said he put his arm around her and “pecks her on the cheek”.

The woman, who was able to pull herself away to avoid being kissed on the lips, walked off.

Mr Jackson said: “She went to the office and locked herself in and began to cry.”

She called her partner and her bosses who encouraged her to call the police.

Mr Jackson said: “This was a wholly unwarranted and certainly unwanted invasion of her personal space.

“That was how she saw it, as an unwanted kiss.”

Mr Jackson said there was “absolutely no need” for that to be done to a member of staff who was going about her business.

Futter was soon found and arrested.

When interviewed by police he admitted he had kissed her but said it “was just a peck on the cheek”.

Futter, of Gipsy Lane, Norwich, appeared at court on Thursday (November 8) after previously admitting common assault, or battery as it has been amended to.

David Stewart, mitigating, said it was “one of the strangest cases I’ve come across in my career because of the nature of it”.

He accepted the assault was “unwanted” but not as serious as had been made out.

Mr Stewart said: “He just had a sudden urge to kiss this lady on the cheek for no good reason.”

Futter, the court heard, lived a “solitary life” with a gambling habit of between £10 and £12 a week.

He had a previous conviction for indecent assault dating back to 1988.

Judge Katharine Moore sentenced Futter to a 12 month community order including 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement which would focus on his “social interaction” in a bid to “control those urges”.