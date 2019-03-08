Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich man pleads guilty to class A drug possession

PUBLISHED: 14:47 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 10 May 2019

James Meaney outside his former flat. Photo: Archant

James Meaney outside his former flat. Photo: Archant

Archant

A man has pleaded guilty to possessing class A drugs just days after he was sentenced for allowing his premises to be used for the supply of drugs.

James Meaney, 46, was evicted from his Watson Grove flat after it was raided four times in four months by police in connection with drugs offences.

Earlier this week at Norwich Crown Court Meaney was sentenced 24 weeks in jail, which was suspended for 18 months after he admitted two counts of allowing his premises to be used for the supply of drugs.

On Friday, May 10, Meaney was back in court charged with two counts of possessing a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine and heroin.

Meaney, of Watson Grove, admitted having 0.2 grams of cocaine and 0.1 grams of diamorphine on April 26 this year.

He was fined £50 for each offence and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Forfeiture and destruction was also ordered of the drugs.

As previously reported Meaney had been kicked out of the Watson Grove property after police were granted a three-month closure order in February following a series of raids connected with drug dealing.

Simon Walters, prosecuting, on Tuesday, May 7 said police executed a warrant at the property at about 8.45am on October 12 last year.

You may also want to watch:

Meaney was found on a sofa bed in the lounge where officers also found two other drug users.

In the bedroom police found Danny Button, 18, who looked as if he was either trying to "escape out of the window" or "throw evidence out of it". Button's father Steven Ward, 36, was also found in the bedroom.

Button was found in possession of wraps of cocaine and heroin as well as £450 in cash.

Both Ward, 36, and his son Button, 18, were at the property in Watson Grove when police carried out the raid in October last year.

Ward, from Clacton, Essex, has admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, May 7 via videolink from Norwich Prison.

Also appearing via videolink from HMP Norwich was Button, 18, formerly of Cookham Wood, a young offenders institution.

Button has admitted two counts of supplying a controlled drug of class A.

Both men are due to be sentenced after they next appear at Norwich Crown Court on May 13.

Most Read

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inspectors give second improvement warning to £21,000-a-year school

Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher at Include Schools Norfolk, with Norwich North MP Chloe Smith on a visit to the school's Norwich site in 2018. The school has received its second

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Two car crash at A140 junction

The scene of the accident that closed the A140 at the Dickleburgh junction. Picture: Simon Parkin

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Caravans on a site near the airport off Holt Road Copyright: Archant 2019

Running column: The area of training that so many runners neglect, including Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong wants to become mentally stronger in races. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Man appears in court after 217 expanding bullets found at Norfolk cottage

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists