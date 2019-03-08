Norwich man pleads guilty to class A drug possession

James Meaney outside his former flat. Photo: Archant Archant

A man has pleaded guilty to possessing class A drugs just days after he was sentenced for allowing his premises to be used for the supply of drugs.

James Meaney, 46, was evicted from his Watson Grove flat after it was raided four times in four months by police in connection with drugs offences.

Earlier this week at Norwich Crown Court Meaney was sentenced 24 weeks in jail, which was suspended for 18 months after he admitted two counts of allowing his premises to be used for the supply of drugs.

On Friday, May 10, Meaney was back in court charged with two counts of possessing a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine and heroin.

Meaney, of Watson Grove, admitted having 0.2 grams of cocaine and 0.1 grams of diamorphine on April 26 this year.

He was fined £50 for each offence and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Forfeiture and destruction was also ordered of the drugs.

As previously reported Meaney had been kicked out of the Watson Grove property after police were granted a three-month closure order in February following a series of raids connected with drug dealing.

Simon Walters, prosecuting, on Tuesday, May 7 said police executed a warrant at the property at about 8.45am on October 12 last year.

Meaney was found on a sofa bed in the lounge where officers also found two other drug users.

In the bedroom police found Danny Button, 18, who looked as if he was either trying to "escape out of the window" or "throw evidence out of it". Button's father Steven Ward, 36, was also found in the bedroom.

Button was found in possession of wraps of cocaine and heroin as well as £450 in cash.

Both Ward, 36, and his son Button, 18, were at the property in Watson Grove when police carried out the raid in October last year.

Ward, from Clacton, Essex, has admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, May 7 via videolink from Norwich Prison.

Also appearing via videolink from HMP Norwich was Button, 18, formerly of Cookham Wood, a young offenders institution.

Button has admitted two counts of supplying a controlled drug of class A.

Both men are due to be sentenced after they next appear at Norwich Crown Court on May 13.