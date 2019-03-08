Man stopped from jumping out of moving car on the A47 after argument over furniture, court hears

A man was stopped from leaping out of a moving car on the A47 by his partner following an argument over furniture, a court has heard.

Brian Rogers, 35, had been travelling along the A47 between Norwich and Dereham with his partner in her Renault Clio car when an argument broke out.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that an “argument about furniture” broke out and Rogers “tried to jump out of the moving car”.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said he was stopped by his partner and he “punched the windscreen of the vehicle in frustration”.

The police were called and while on the way to the police station Rogers spat in the police van which later had to be cleaned.

Rogers, of Ashby Street, Norwich, appeared before magistrates via videolink from Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) where he admitted two offences of criminal damage on November 12 last year.

He also admitted failure to attend court without reasonable excuse on December 4 last year.

James Burrows, mitigating, said Rogers had a “bit of a previous history” of offending although there had been nothing for the past three years.

He said his client pleaded guilty to these matters, which came following a “highly emotional period in his life” where his younger “kid” brother died in prison.

Mr Burrows said he had also lost his grandmother in the past year and witnessed a friend jump off a bridge and was “still trying to cope”.

By the time he got to the police station he had calmed down and offered to pay for the vehicle to be cleaned.

Mr Burrows said he had also paid for the damage he caused to his partner’s car.

Rogers was ordered to pay £50 for the criminal damage to the police van.

There was no separate penalty for the damage to the car.