Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man stopped from jumping out of moving car on the A47 after argument over furniture, court hears

PUBLISHED: 13:28 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 13 March 2019

The A47 near Dereham. Photo: Matthew Usher

The A47 near Dereham. Photo: Matthew Usher

© Archant Norfolk 2014

A man was stopped from leaping out of a moving car on the A47 by his partner following an argument over furniture, a court has heard.

Brian Rogers, 35, had been travelling along the A47 between Norwich and Dereham with his partner in her Renault Clio car when an argument broke out.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that an “argument about furniture” broke out and Rogers “tried to jump out of the moving car”.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said he was stopped by his partner and he “punched the windscreen of the vehicle in frustration”.

The police were called and while on the way to the police station Rogers spat in the police van which later had to be cleaned.

Rogers, of Ashby Street, Norwich, appeared before magistrates via videolink from Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) where he admitted two offences of criminal damage on November 12 last year.

He also admitted failure to attend court without reasonable excuse on December 4 last year.

James Burrows, mitigating, said Rogers had a “bit of a previous history” of offending although there had been nothing for the past three years.

He said his client pleaded guilty to these matters, which came following a “highly emotional period in his life” where his younger “kid” brother died in prison.

Mr Burrows said he had also lost his grandmother in the past year and witnessed a friend jump off a bridge and was “still trying to cope”.

By the time he got to the police station he had calmed down and offered to pay for the vehicle to be cleaned.

Mr Burrows said he had also paid for the damage he caused to his partner’s car.

Rogers was ordered to pay £50 for the criminal damage to the police van.

There was no separate penalty for the damage to the car.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This is where new schools are set to be built across Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, which is set to open in September 2019. It is one of several new schools planned for the county over the coming years to meet rising demand for places. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

Norwich Italian café owner to retire after 30 years in the business

Roberto Cimelli is hanging up his apron strings after more than 30 years service, Presto, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Car owners ‘livid’ after vandals carve obscene images of body parts onto bonnets

Mindless vandals have carved images of obscene body parts onto cars parked in King Street, Swaffham. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Two puppies found abandoned on beach

An aerial photograph of Kessingland looking towards Lowestoft Picture: Mike Page.

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists