Peter Sanpher has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting indecent images offences - Credit: Archant

A former teacher who used photo-editing software to create 'cut and paste' pornographic images of real children has been jailed.

Peter Sanpher had previously admitted a string of offences of making, sharing and possessing indecent images of children after being arrested following an online undercover police operation.

Norwich Crown Court heard the 75-year-old, of Stylman Road, Norwich, used software to mock-up sexual photo montages that featured faces of children from pictures he had downloaded from Facebook

The images were then shared online by Sanpher who added sexual fantasies.

Jailing him for a total of 27 months on Monday (September 5) Judge Katharine Moore said the offences were "so serious that only immediate custody was justified".

Judge Moore said: "What is beyond doubt is you have created a number of indecent images and you've pleaded guilty to doing that.

"You were creating images on request, blending a lawful image so as to create an unlawful image that had not previously existed, and supplying it."

She said it was "clear" the images he created were "not mere momentary creations" and "took some time and design work".

Sanpher was sentenced having previously admitted six offences of making indecent images of children, two offences of distributing indecent child images, possession of a prohibited image of a child and possession of extreme pornography.

The court previously heard police began an undercover operation in March 2020 after being tipped off by a Google account user about an indecent image being uploaded.

Sanpher sent the eight images to an officer posing as someone with a sexual interest in children using a profile on a photo-sharing website.

Police subsequently raided his home and seized computers and other devices that were found to contain more than 400 of the most serious category A indecent photos of children, together with more than 2,800 category B and C images.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said his offences were “unpleasant and depraved'' but that he had fallen into “an obsessive abyss, firstly viewing then making these types of images”.

Sanpher was also made the subject of a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and was put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.