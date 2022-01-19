A man prohibited from contacting an ex-partner threatened to "petrol bomb" her house if she did not meet him within hours of the order being made, a court heard.

Rhys Phillips, 27, had been in a relationship with the victim during 2021 but it came to an end after the defendant was imprisoned following an offence against a previous partner.

Norwich Crown Court heard Phillips was made the subject of a stalking prevention order, meaning he was not to contact her, on September 10 last year.

But Andrew Thompson, prosecuting, said he breached the order within a few hours telling her he would "petrol bomb your house" if she reported him.

Phillips told the victim if she did not meet him at Pointers Field in Norwich at 3am "you know what I will do".

It was a second breach of the order after he earlier called her to ask "where his money was".

Mr Thompson said there was a third breach when Phillips went to meet the victim, who was staying with a friend, and soon became angry.

He grabbed her phone after a row in the bedroom during which she fell off the bed, striking her head and hitting it on a mirror.

Phillips took the phone and left, jumping from a balcony, dropping a serrated knife on the floor.

He went on to use the victim's phone to buy goods.

Phillips, of Bullard Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Tuesday (January 18) having admitted three breaches of an interim stalking order, battery, possession of a bladed article and two counts of fraud.

Before being sentenced the court heard an impact statement from the victim who said Phillips "frightened me every day".

She said she thought he would "hurt me or my family" and was "petrified" of what would happen if when he was released.

Sentencing Phillips to two years imprisonment Judge Anthony Bate said the ink was barely dry on the order which had been made to protect his former partner when he made "ugly threats" to her.

Oliver Haswell, mitigating, said Phillips recognised what he has done and wanted to apologise to the victim.

He said at the time Phillip's benefits were being paid into his former partner's account and he was asking for monies to be returned.

Phillips was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order meaning he cannot contact the victim.



