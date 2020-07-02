Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied Archant

A man who barricaded himself into a Bowthorpe property during a stand-off which lasted more than seven hours threatened to kill police and execute people, a court has heard.

Luke Ferrett, 35, had barricaded himself into his former girlfriend’s property in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe, after he became “excessively jealous” and got into an argument with her about others coming round to see her.

Norwich Crown Court heard Ferrett began “breaking objects” prompting a concerned neighbour to call police.

Officers arrived at about 1am on March 16 this year but were not able to get in and left only to be called back later after trouble continued.

Ian James, prosecuting, said officers “forced entry” due to concerns for safety and found pieces of wood had been braced across the entrance.

The defendant came down the stairs bare-chested prompting officers to point their tasers at him. He was “extremely aggressive and threatening” and threw items, including a vacuum cleaner and a door at officers who then retreated.

Ferrett continued to make threats from a bathroom window stating he was going to “pour substance” from the window onto the heads of police below and that he had acid.

He said he had a knife, a hammer and automatic firearms and if anyone came in “they would be killed” and was also going to start executing people before counting down from 10.

Police eventually got in and arrested Ferrett who was wearing a mask and told officers he had coronavirus.

More than £10,000 of damage was done to the property, £4,000 worth of damage to items belonging to the victim and also £500 to a neighbour’s car when it was struck by items he had thrown out of the window.

Ferrett, of Heathgate, Norwich, appeared for sentence on Thursday having previously admitted affray and two counts of criminal damage on March 16 this year.

Jailing Ferrett for a total of 12 months, Judge Anthony Bate said the defendant had “wrecked the house inside” during the stand off which lasted more than seven hours.

Ferrett was also given a restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting the victim indefinitely.

Michael Clare, for Ferret, said the offences were “serious matters” but insisted no serious injury was caused.