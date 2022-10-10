Carlo Schiavi has been jailed after he admitted false imprisonment and assault by beating - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man broke into a woman's home at night, threatened her with garden shears and "did everything he possibly could" to make her feel he was going to sexually assault her.

Carlo Schiavi, 58, got into the flat in Horns Lane, Norwich, in the middle of the night through a back window while wearing latex gloves.

Horns Lane, Norwich

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim was awoken and he became involved in a "scuffle" with her before she pushed him away.

Schiavi pulled some of the victim's hair out during the incident, on October 13 last year, during which she was also threatened with garden shears and was forced to lock herself in the bathroom.

Schiavi, of Horns Lane, Norwich, appeared at court for sentence on Monday (October 10) having previously admitted false imprisonment and assault by beating.

The case had been adjourned for the Schiavi's dangerousness to be considered.

Lori Tucker, for the prosecution, said they would accept that "whilst the background of the offending would indicate a sexual motivation, while inside the property, there was no sexual offending at all".

Passing an extended sentence of 10 years and two months - made up of seven years and two months in custody and three years on licence - Judge Andrew Shaw described Schiavi as a dangerous offender. who offered a significant risk of committing further serious offences against one or more people.

Judge Shaw said: "I want to make it quite clear you're being sentenced on the basis that you didn't intend to commit a sexual offence but you did everything you possibly could to make her fear that you were going to seriously sexually assault her."

He said the fact Schiavi wore latex gloves over his clothing was a particularly menacing part of the offence which showed the offence to be pre-planned and pre-meditated.

The judge said the victim was "alone and helpless" and locked herself in her own bathroom where she remained for some time after he left.

Judge Shaw said the victim, who has since moved home, had been caused "significant psychological harm" as a result of his intrusion into her home.

Will Carter, mitigating, said Schiavi accepted, with the benefit of hindsight, that "of course he caused her to fear that something sexual would happen but he denies that he intended to commit a sexual offence".