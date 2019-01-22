Search

Norwich man jailed for 17 years after admitting child sex offences

22 January, 2019 - 13:49
Alan Ballinger, of Skoner Road in Norwich, has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. Picture Norfolk Constabular

A 72-year-old man from Norwich has been jailed after admitting child sex offences.

Alan Ballinger, of Skoner Road, pleaded guilty at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (January 21) to 16 charges including indecent assault and sexual touching.

The charges relates to abuse, which took place between 2001 and 2012, against three victims.

Ballinger was sentenced to a total of 17-years in prison and will serve an additional year on licence.

Detective Constable Kim Taylor of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit (CAIU), said: “Hearing a victim’s account of the abuse they were subjected to is always distressing and this sentence highlights that we are committed to carrying out a full and thorough investigation to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“We have dedicated officers who are specially trained to undertake difficult and emotive investigations on a daily basis. We would urge anyone who has been abused or sexually assaulted to come forward, safe in the knowledge that Norfolk Constabulary, together with our partners within child protection, will provide help and support, and do all we can to identify, charge and bring those responsible before the courts.”

Ballinger was also placed on the Sex Offender’s Register.

