‘I’ll bite your head off, bruv’ - drunk man threatens shop worker who tries to help him

Jack Place appeared in court after he threatened to bite off the head of a Magdalen Street shop worker in Norwich. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A Norwich man threatened to bite a shop worker’s head off after he made attempts to help him in his drunken state.

Jack Place, 22, of Lusher Rise, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The court heard how on February 9 this year, Place was found by police officers in Magdalen Street with a bloodied nose.

Police were making enquiries in the area in relation to a road rage incident and found Place was being uncooperative and trying to leave the scene.

Officers managed to convince Place to stay with them while they awaited for the SOS bus for assistance.

Prosecutor Victoria Bastock said a shop worker from the street then came out to help Place, but the defendant “jumped up and squared up to him in an abusive manner”.

Place then shouted to the man ‘who do you think you are? I will bite your head off, bruv’, Ms Bastock added.

He was detained by the officers and continued to struggle as they waited for a police car to take him away.

Place, who represented himself in court, faced the magistrates and said: “I’m as guilty as charged.

“I found out on the day my mate died, I drank whiskey and then got punched in the face.”

Chairman of the bench Caroline Money told Place he had lashed out at the wrong person, adding: We do see this as an incident which could have been so much more worse. Those were people who were trying to help you.”

Place was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.