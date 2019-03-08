Man accused of sending his ex a video of a woman being murdered

A man is accused of sending his former partner a video of a woman being murdered.

Daniel Edwards, 53, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (June 24) having been charged with a malicious communications offence.

The court heard that he is alleged to have sent the victim a video of a woman being murdered between June 13 and June 22 this year.

He is also charged with breaching a restraining order between the same dates.

Edwards, of Alderson Place, Norwich, entered no pleas and spoke only to confirm his details when he appeared in custody at court.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on July 22.

Edwards was remanded in custody until the next hearing.