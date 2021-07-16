Published: 3:10 PM July 16, 2021

A teenager accused of the murder of his grandmother and attempted murder of his father in a house fire in Norwich could stand trial next year.

Vera Croghan, 89, died following a blaze at her home on Unthank Road.

Four fire crews were initially sent to the scene at around 6.40am on December 11 last year.

Police were also called but, at around 7am, the body of Mrs Croghan was discovered inside the property.

Chanatorn Croghan, 19, of Northside, Norwich, has been charged with murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, July 16 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

But no pleas were taken as the court was told there needed to be a further extension of Croghan's mental health remand.

Judge Anthony Bate granted the extension until August 18 when a plea hearing will be held.

Croghan, who has also been charged with the attempted murder of Richard Croghan, the victim's son and father of the accused, and of arson, appeared via videolink from Northside House, a secure mental health unit, on Friday.

A potential trial date of April 4 was pencilled in following the hearing.