A man has appeared at court having been charged with kidnap offences after a woman was driven away by a person pretending to be a taxi driver.

Grant McCluskey, 37, was arrested following an incident where a driver claiming to provide a taxi service had picked up a man and a woman at Riverside Road in Norwich.

The male passenger was asked to withdraw cash for the fare at a cash point on Plumstead Road, Norwich, but the driver drove off with just the female passenger and police were alerted.

Officers were called at 5.10am on Saturday (May 21) and traced the vehicle to a car park on Pilling Park Road where the woman was found to be safe at 6.15am.

McCluskey, of Cedar Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via videolink on Monday (May 23) having been charged with kidnap, kidnap with an intent to commit a sexual offence and administering a substance with intent to overpower following the incident on Saturday.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on June 20.

