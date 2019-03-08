Search

Man appears in court after death of pensioner, 82, who was hit by lorry

PUBLISHED: 10:29 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 12 July 2019

Police at the scene of the crash on Station Road in Attleborough. Picture Ian Burt.

Archant

A lorry driver has appeared in court after being charged following the death of a pedestrian in Attleborough.

Dudley Howe, 82, died while walking along Station Road, Attleborough, at noon on Friday, October 6, 2017.

He was struck by a blue DAF articulated lorry, which was travelling along the road towards the train station.

Simon Rayner, 51, of Abbot Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday (July 12) having been charged with causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.

Rayner, who wore a blue shirt in the dock, indicated a not guilty plea during the short hearing.

The case is not suitable to be tried in the magistrates court and was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on August 9.

Rayner was granted unconditional bail.

Following the incident, the road was closed from the Mulberry Tree roundabout to a point north of the railway crossing, with police directing traffic to alternative routes, whilst emergency services attended.

The road was reopened shortly before 8.30pm.

