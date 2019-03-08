Search

Man in court over attack that fractured woman police officer's eye socket

PUBLISHED: 12:34 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 18 September 2019

King Street, Norwich Photo: Google

A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a female police officer, who suffered a fractured eye socket and broken nose.

Shannon Lovelock, 34, of Barnards Yard, Norwich, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

The officer was assaulted during an incident on King Street, in Norwich, on Saturday, March 18, in the early hours.

At a short hearing at Norwich Crown Court, his barrister Ian James said that he was keen to confirm that the trial date of October 23 was still going to be adhered to for Lovelock.

He said that after being assessed, it was also going to be required for Lovelock to have an intermediary to help him during the trial.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case and confirmed the trial date for October 23.

The case is expected to last three days.

