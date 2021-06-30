Published: 12:10 PM June 30, 2021 Updated: 12:42 PM June 30, 2021

A man has appeared in court charged with multiple counts of rape against a female over a seven year period.

Christen Wiles, 48, from Phoenix Yard, off Leopard Court, Norwich, has been charged with a total of 18 offences, including nine counts of rape against a female under 16 between 2002 and 2009.

Wiles, who wore a grey top in the dock, is also charged with five counts of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity between 2004 and 2007.

In addition, he has been charged with two counts of sexual assault against the same complaint, between 2012 and 2016 and one count of indecent assault.

Wiles, who was represented by Simon Nicholls, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 30) when he spoke only to confirm his details.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on July 28.