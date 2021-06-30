News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norwich man accused of 18 sex offences, including nine rapes

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:10 PM June 30, 2021    Updated: 12:42 PM June 30, 2021
Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Christen Wiles, 48, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with 18 sexual offences, including nine rapes. - Credit: Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with multiple counts of rape against a female over a seven year period.

Christen Wiles, 48, from Phoenix Yard, off Leopard Court, Norwich, has been charged with a total of 18 offences, including nine counts of rape against a female under 16 between 2002 and 2009.

Wiles, who wore a grey top in the dock, is also charged with five counts of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity between 2004 and 2007.

In addition, he has been charged with two counts of sexual assault against the same complaint, between 2012 and 2016 and one count of indecent assault.

Wiles, who was represented by Simon Nicholls, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 30) when he spoke only to confirm his details.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on July 28.

Most Read

  1. 1 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?
  2. 2 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
  3. 3 Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live
  1. 4 Rare black fox spotted on coast in 'magical moment'
  2. 5 Missing man found and 'receiving medical attention'
  3. 6 Stunning hotel view shows summer work at Carrow Road
  4. 7 'Stupid' homesick university student in near-100mph police chase
  5. 8 Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building
  6. 9 'Heavy traffic' on A47 after crash at roundabout
  7. 10 Penthouse for sale with rooftop garden - but spot the unusual feature
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anthony Hibble, 32, has gone missing from Thetford. He was last seen on Nessa Close

Missing man was found dead by police

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Norwich-based housebuilders Halsbury Homes has submitted the plans for land off Green Lane East, in

Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford.

Norfolk Live | Updated

People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A man has died in a fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy

Man dies in Wymondham house fire

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon