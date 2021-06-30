Norwich man accused of 18 sex offences, including nine rapes
- Credit: Archant
A man has appeared in court charged with multiple counts of rape against a female over a seven year period.
Christen Wiles, 48, from Phoenix Yard, off Leopard Court, Norwich, has been charged with a total of 18 offences, including nine counts of rape against a female under 16 between 2002 and 2009.
Wiles, who wore a grey top in the dock, is also charged with five counts of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity between 2004 and 2007.
In addition, he has been charged with two counts of sexual assault against the same complaint, between 2012 and 2016 and one count of indecent assault.
Wiles, who was represented by Simon Nicholls, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 30) when he spoke only to confirm his details.
The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on July 28.
Most Read
- 1 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?
- 2 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
- 3 Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live
- 4 Rare black fox spotted on coast in 'magical moment'
- 5 Missing man found and 'receiving medical attention'
- 6 Stunning hotel view shows summer work at Carrow Road
- 7 'Stupid' homesick university student in near-100mph police chase
- 8 Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building
- 9 'Heavy traffic' on A47 after crash at roundabout
- 10 Penthouse for sale with rooftop garden - but spot the unusual feature