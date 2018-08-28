Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich homeowner tells how he had to take out £20,000 loan to finish off work by Norwich builder on trial

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 January 2019

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering which she also denies. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering which she also denies. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norwich homeowner described how he and his wife took out £20,000 in loans to finish off work by a Norwich builder, who walked off the job despite being given £40,000 to build an extension, a court heard.

John Miller, of Three Mile Lane, Costessey, specialises in house extensions, but customers have complained about nine of his projects, costing £250,000 in total.

The 46-year-old is on trial for fraudulent trading and money laundering, which he denies.

Giving evidence at Norwich Crown Court, customer Paul Pearson told how Miller was hired to build an extension at his elderly in-laws home, in Norwich, as the plan had been for them to move into the annexe and for him and his wife and family to live in the main home.

He said the in-laws were getting less mobile and they thought this would be a good idea.

He said work had started off well in March 2015 but then it fell weeks behind schedule and despite numerous text messages and phone calls, Miller failed to turn up despite promises.

Mr Pearson said that in the end he gave Miller an ultimatum, in December, that if he did not turn up to finish off the work he would consider him in breach of contract and consider that he had walked off the job.

Mr Pearson told the jury he then had to get in other contractors to finish the work despite paying Miller a total of £40,000.

He said that he and his wife had to each take out £10,000 loans so the in-laws could get the work finished.

Asked by Alison Lambert, prosecuting, what it had been like to deal with the building project, Mr Pearson said it was not an experience he would be doing again soon and said: “It is not the best experience I have had in my life.”

Mark Tomassi, for Miller, claimed that Miller wanted to apologise and said that Miller had done his best but had been let down by others.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Piper at the gates of dawn – The PinkUn Show #163 LIVE and interactive

The PinkUn Show edition 163 sees boardcasting legend Kevin Piper among the guests alongside Michael Bailey to discuss this week's Norwich City fanzine.

Plans for 328 homes near airport approved as developers allay safety fears

Map showing where 328 homes could be build close to Norwich International Airport. Picture: Google

Theatre Royal boss reveals future of Ben Langley after public backlash

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

House of Fraser closing date revealed

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in February. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists