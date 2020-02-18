Man armed with knives assaulted railway workers at Norwich Station

Treaye Raymond was sentenced for 14 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man forced his way through a security barrier at Norwich railway station and put two workers in fear of being stabbed, a court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich rail station. Picture: Greater Anglia Norwich rail station. Picture: Greater Anglia

Treaye Raymond, 24, left the home he shared with his former partner after an argument armed with two knives he took from the property and headed to the railway station, Norwich Crown Court heard on Monday.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said Raymond forced his way though a glass barrier onto the platform and when challenged by a rail worker he pushed him away, along with a colleague who had come to his aid, before producing a knife from his waistband.

Mr Ivory said: "He held it at head height and they thought he posed a sufficient risk for them to back away.

"They were very concerned about what happened and police were called."

In an impact statement, one victim said nothing similar had happened in the 11 years he had been working at Norwich station and both workers said they felt traumatised, shaken and upset about what happened.

He said: "I thought I was going to be stabbed."

You may also want to watch:

Raymond, of Wilson Road, Norwich, admitted possession of a bladed article, assault on the two rail workers and assault on his former partner, who he had pushed during the argument.

He also admitted theft and criminal damage on November 14 last year, and was jailed for 14 months.

The court heard he had previous convictions for assaults on police.

Sentencing him, Judge Andrew Shaw told Raymond he had gone to the station while in a heightened emotional state having just split from his former partner and had pushed his way onto the platform. "You held a knife at head height," he said.

He said his actions had left the rail workers traumatised and said: "They were extremely unsettled and disturbed by your actions. They were left shaken and upset."

Gavin Cowe, for Raymond, said he was emotional about the breakdown of his relationship.

He said he had moved to Norwich from Essex and had gone to the station as he wanted to get away.

"He wanted to get away and wanted to get the train back to his home area," Mr Cowe said.